When the economics and energy committees questioned Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck and his State Secretary Patrick Graichen (both Greens) last week, the meeting was held behind closed doors by decision of the traffic light groups. At the urging of the opposition, however, there was a written record, which is now available. It suggests that Graichen played a more active role in the selection process for the appointment of the head of the German Energy Agency (DENA) than first appeared.

Graichen had suggested several candidates to the commissioned personnel agency, including his former best man. “I also wrote the name Michael Schäfer on the list that I sent to the recruitment agency,” Graichen said in the committee. During the selection process, he then made it clear to the other members of the selection committee – the committee consisted of three voting members – that he knew the different applicants. “I didn’t tell the members of the search committee that he was my best man,” Graichen said, according to the record.

Of the six applicants who made it onto the shortlist, Graichen said he was on first name terms with four. “When I came in, I used first-name terms for them and during the session I used first-name terms for all six.” Last week, lawyers raised the question of whether this could represent a possible deception.

A “Consensual Discussion”

When the economic policy spokeswoman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Julia Klöckner, asked Graichen whether he had spoken out in favor of his best man as the new managing director of DENA, Graichen remained vague. There was a “consensual discussion” about who the three top candidates were and that Schäfer came first. When Klöckner followed up again, Graichen replies: “I think I gave a positive recommendation on the subject.”

The minutes also make it clear that Graichen only informed his boss when the case was already making waves. The selection committee gave its vote in March, but Graichen Habeck only informed about the marriage witness relationship on April 24th. The day before he had become aware that the word best man was circulating in public. “Then it was clear to me: Okay, that will be perceived differently.” The CDU/CSU parliamentary group now wants to question Habeck and Graichen again, as can be seen from a letter to the committee chairmen. Questions remained unanswered, such as the consequences that Habeck drew from the compliance violations.