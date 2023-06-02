US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the US is not an enemy to the Russians. He stated this on June 2 at an event organized by the Finnish Institute of International Relations in the building of the Helsinki City Hall in Finland, addressing the citizens of the Russian Federation.

“The US is not your enemy,” Blinken stressed in his address.

At the same time, the US Secretary of State announced that the United States had never sought to overthrow the incumbent Russian government.

“We did not want to overthrow the Russian government, we did not have such a goal. The Russian future must be chosen by the Russians,” Blinken said.

Blinken concluded by announcing that the US had been working for more than 30 years on a stable relationship with Moscow.

During the same speech, Blinken said that Washington would welcome any initiative on Ukraine that would bring it to the negotiating table with Russia. According to him, the United States will support the actions of Brazil, China and any state if they help find the conclusion of a “just peace.”

On the same day, Blinken also said at an event in Helsinki that NATO was ready to accept new members.

In mid-May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO at the summer summit to make a positive decision on the country’s membership in the organization.

On September 30, 2022, the Ukrainian leader announced that the country had applied to join the military-political bloc in an expedited manner. However, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan stressed that the expansion of the alliance is now untimely.