Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/16/2023 – 17:56

The Secretary of Public Security of the government of São Paulo, Guilherme Derrite, deleted from his Instagram profile a photo of the seizure of bricks of pressed marijuana stamped with the photo of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the slogan “Faz o L” , from the PT’s 2022 electoral campaign. The image was deleted after Derrite received an extrajudicial notification from the Attorney General’s Office (AGU).

“A couple was arrested in Euclides da Cunha Paulista bringing a large amount of marijuana from Ponta Porã (MS) to São Paulo. Military police officers noticed the suspicious behavior, ordered them to stop and the couple tried to flee, until they got stuck on a dirt road and were arrested. Congratulations to the police officers. We continue our work to demonstrate that in São Paulo crime does not pay”, wrote Derrite in the post, dated this Thursday (14).

Federal deputy re-elected by PL in 2022, Derrite is close to former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and defended the government of the retired Army captain in his first term in the Chamber, from 2019 to 2022. Before entering politics, he was an officer of the São Paulo Military Police.

For the AGU, the post offends the dignity of the office of President of the Republic. “The intention of the traffickers who transported the seized drug to associate the President of the Republic, the legitimate representative of the Presidency of the Republic, a body of the Union, with a kind of endorsement of the consumption of the trafficked drug appears to have been clear,” said the body. “Obviously, such use is illicit, and offends the objective honor of the position held,” said the AGU in a statement.

Still for the AGU, Derrite’s post “goes against” the principle of morality, inscribed in the Constitution.

The issue had repercussions on social media among opponents of the government. “As the censorship attempt by Lula’s Orwellian AGU worked and the original post was deleted, below are the photos of the drug seizure with the ‘Faz o L’ stamp”, wrote the former public prosecutor and former federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol.