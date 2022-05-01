Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The Secretary of Public Security and Municipal Traffic of Mazatlán, Juan Ramón Alfaro Gaxiola, led a celebration of the Day of the Boy and the Girl in the neighborhood where he lives, the Hacienda de Urías.

The celebration, held on the afternoon of this Saturday, April 30, was organized by Alfaro Gaxiola and his wife, Thania Gámez Avena, and took place on the field of the aforementioned neighborhood.

Alfaro Gaxiola and his wife They received more than 300 boys and girls, who were entertained with cake, sweets, piñata, tejuino, churros, tostilocos, hotdogs, among other things, in addition to the atmosphere provided by the clown Trikistrake.

Perhaps the most exciting thing for the little ones was the raffle for gifts, including bicycles, dolls, balls and other surprises, which were placed in the hands of the lucky ones by Alfaro Gaxiola and his wife.