The United States Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm assured lawmakers Thursday that the United States has no plans to accept oil imports from Venezuela.even as the Biden Administration seeks to ease sanctions to bring more crude from the South American nation to Europe.

Granholm was responding to a question from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, who expressed concern about getting more oil from a “sworn enemy of this country.”

“The United States will not import oil from Iran or Venezuela,” Granholm said, testifying during a Senate hearing.

The US will allow European companies still operating in Venezuela to divert more oil to the continent immediately, while Chevron will be allowed to negotiate the resumption of operations in the country, Bloomberg News previously reported.

The easing of sanctions comes as tight global oil supplies drive up the cost of crude and fuels.

More barrels from Venezuela would help ease supply shortages while helping Europe disengage from Russian energy amid the superpower’s invasion of Ukraine.

A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News earlier this month that renewed talks between Chevron and state oil company PDVSA indicate that Venezuelan crude could reach the US.

