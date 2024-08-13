Tijuana, Mexico.-Following a drug threat against him last weekend, the Secretary of Government of Tijuana, Baja California, Miguel Ángel Bujanda Ruiz, resigned from his position.

Mayor Montserrat Caballero (Morena) announced that the official submitted his resignation and it was accepted after the events of August 10, when in addition to a threatening text, which the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) claimed responsibility for, human remains were also left on a vehicle in the Sánchez Taboada district.

“One (option) was to ask for leave while the situation was clarified, however, he is a father, he has three little children and his wife, he said that he felt more at ease taking care of his family, waiting for the Prosecutor’s Office to clarify what happened,” said the councilor to local media.

“We take this news (of the narco message) calmly,” he said, “as public servants we are always exposed to this type of situation.”

On Tuesday, Bujanda was called to testify by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

“We started this investigation because of the blanket, and especially because a body was found. We started it for the crime of homicide. We have been in contact with the secretary, but the body (left in the unit) has not yet been identified,” said prosecutor María Elena Andrade.

“They leave these cards anonymously. The work we do is complex and risky. We value them as evidence, but it is not fair to leave a card anonymously because any of us could be victims of these events and we are not going to take for granted what is said at that moment,” he justified.

During the City Hall press conference, Mayor Caballero acknowledged that messages from organized crime have been left for “many” of her officials.

“Morena councilor Alejandro Cabrera Acosta had a head left in his restaurant in Rosarito (last July 31). I try to think that the Attorney General’s Office has its order to call the people, and that they are looking out for their safety, that’s what I want to think,” he said.

“It was not a minor incident, these are serious matters. The Municipal Chief Officer was left with a card, but here we are talking about a body (in the case of Bujanda).”

“There have been other bodies, other heads, directed in recent weeks at many officials, I am imagining that the Prosecutor’s Office has its secrecy and they call according to what they are considering.”

Caballero herself has been living since June 2023 in the Military Barracks of the 28th Infantry Battalion, due to threats from organized crime and an attempted attack in May of the same year.