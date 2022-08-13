Lamia Al Harmoudi (Sharjah)

Dr. Majid Bushalibi, Secretary-General of the Islamic Forum in Sharjah, confirmed that the Islamic Forum is an institution affiliated with the Government of Sharjah, and concerned with Islamic culture, and work is carried out through a governmental umbrella and a governmental community orientation program to implement all aspects of the required Islamic cultural work, and implement programs concerned with community development. It is one of the most important topics of the forum, as well as immunizing society and the youth group from abnormal ideas that do not fit with the ideas and traditions of Emirati society.

science platform

Dr. Majid Bushalibi told Al-Ittihad: “The forum is a scientific platform for discussing the proposed social thought. We represent moderate Islamic thought and alternative contemporary social behavior to address negative phenomena.”

He added: “We offer a sober alternative in exchange for the various programs presented on the scene. We seek to provide moderate and scientific Islamic content based on approved intellectual and jurisprudential doctrines concerned with Islamic culture. These are educational guiding methods that we address to all segments of society, young and old, youth, women and men. students, and employees.

Islamic cultural balance

He added: “We seek, through our goals, to establish a social behavior commensurate with society. We are working to balance Islamic cultural work in various scientific and social aspects, and to address issues through a balanced and contemporary jurisprudential and scientific framework. Within our goals, we discuss calamities and developments, which are of great importance in the culture of society.”

He added: “The Islamic Forum is concerned with the youth and their orientations, by presenting programs that suit their tendencies and interests, whether culturally, athletically or educationally, and by raising their awareness of Islamic culture and what it is in various aspects of life.” Dr. Bou Shalibi confirmed: “There are 80% of the programs offered by the forum can be followed up over the phone and can be viewed through different applications that attract young people, in addition to owning an integrated sports complex, through which we can keep pace with the Islamic cultural work and the presence of young people, as 50% of the The participants in the forum’s programs are young people.”

Goals

On the most important objectives of the forum, the Secretary-General explained: “The most important objectives of the forum are to stand in the face of many abnormal ideas and deviant thought that pursue political interests and are outside the framework of the thought of Emirati society, and our initiatives are intended to provide an alternative knowledge through workshops and study laboratories in the field of jurisprudence, interpretation and hadith. And social science and work, which are programs that offer the real alternative, and through approved books and programs.”

He added: “During 5 years, the Islamic Forum was able to provide programs that exceeded what universities and stakeholders offer in the field of Islamic culture specializations in terms of a number of courses and books. Those who offer these programs are professors holding a doctorate degree. Among the most important initiatives are a group of publications that represent these workshops, programs and courses.” .

Projects

Regarding the forum’s most important projects, the Secretary-General said: “The forum presents a large and wide number of scientific and training projects and programs, including seminars, lectures, meetings, educational programs, orientation courses, and practical workshops, where there are at least 25 annual initiatives, and the forum’s work is reflected on the Internet for more than Since 2005, all programs have been broadcast on the Internet, and the number of subscribers has reached more than 45 thousand on the forum’s private YouTube channel. The forum also provides an educational platform, a private virtual school on the Internet, in addition to holding an annual scientific session during the summer, which presents Islamic culture in a simplified way to members of society, as it follows the method of simplified lectures and traditional education.”

Activities

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Forum in Sharjah confirmed that during the pandemic, the activities of the Forum were continuing and were not affected by the isolation and restriction measures, as during that period the same number of programs, activities and lectures were presented.

He said: “We present the Islamic Laboratories Project, which is a distinctive applied educational program, in which participants are effectively and practically trained, which contributes to the development of their skills and abilities, for example, the programs for developing the capabilities of imams in mosques, through which we presented a number of imams and preachers, the method The real scientific discourse, how to deal with the media, and the accurate definition of the speakers about the UAE society, its formations and history, in addition to training them on methods of psychology and behavior in the method of dialogue and dealing with issues.

Achievements

With regard to the most important achievements of the Islamic Forum in Sharjah, the Secretary-General said: “During the previous years, we were able to consolidate many concepts, the most important of which is the concept of Islamic culture, presenting it to all segments of society in a simplified and moderate manner that suits the various segments of society, in addition to organizing annual conferences. The fixed mission, which is related to the jurisprudence of the doctor and medicine, and is concerned with students of medical colleges in the country, as well as the forum’s publications, in addition to being the only body whose programs are all registered on the Internet.”