His Royal Highness Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, former Sultan of Pahang, Malaysia, has awarded His Excellency Dr. Khalid Ghanem Al-Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, the Grand Commander of the First Class of the Distinguished Order of the Crown of Pahang..

This came in appreciation of the great contributions made by His Excellency Dr. Al Ghaith in strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Malaysia, in addition to promoting human brotherhood and enhancing unity and understanding between different societies..

This prestigious title, “Dato Indra”, is a special title given to members of the royal family and those close to them in Malaysia..