The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, affirmed that the UAE’s hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP 28 for the year 2023 AD constitutes an important milestone, as it is being held at a very important stage due to the negative effects. The countries of the world are suffering due to climate change, loss of biodiversity, and challenges facing energy, food and water security.

Al-Hajraf indicated, in a statement broadcast by the Saudi Press Agency, that the holding of the “COP 28” session in the United Arab Emirates will contribute to laying out a road map to enhance measures related to both mitigation and air conditioning, achieving a fair, practical and realistic transition in the energy sector for countries of the world, and increasing climate financing. For the parties most affected by climate change and activating the compensation fund for losses and damages in cooperation with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.