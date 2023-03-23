Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the UAE National Competitiveness Council, confirmed that the “Nafes” program is designed to support the private sector with the aim of raising competitiveness, empowering Emirati cadres, and supporting 175,000 citizens in private sector institutions in the country over the next five years.

This came in a panel discussion held at the Trends Center for Research and Consultation on the “Nafis” program, the national initiative that aims to raise the competitiveness of Emirati cadres, and enable them to occupy various positions in the private sector institutions in the country through employment, training, salary support and benefits, in the presence of Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali. CEO of Trends Center.

During the episode, Ghannam Al Mazrouei reviewed the “Nafes” program initiative, and the job opportunities it provides, training courses, and financial support for many groups, explaining that the “Nafes” program’s initiatives and opportunities include all sectors and fields of work in the private sector.

He stressed that the program and its continuous updates are an important step to reduce the gap between the government sector and the private sector, and stimulate private enterprises to attract Emirati competencies.