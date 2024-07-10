His Excellency Sheikh Mahfoudh bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, stressed that the involvement of peacemakers in framing artificial intelligence stems from the core of their civilizational message, and that the search for the optimal exploitation of this new technology, and the preference for its interests and benefits, and the reduction of danger and harm, is a quest for global peace and building societies..

This came in his speech during the closing session of the historic multi-religious conference held on July 9-10 in Hiroshima, Japan, under the title “Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in the Service of Peace: World Religions Commit to the Call of Rome,” in the presence and participation of His Excellency Mr. Taro Kono, Minister of Digital Transformation of Japan, Mr. Brad Smith, President of Microsoft Corporation, His Eminence Yoshiharu Tomatsu, President of Religions for Peace – Japan, His Eminence Archbishop Paclea, President of the Pontifical Academy of Life, and a number of figures representing religions..

His Excellency Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah said that the forum’s participation in this important historical event is an embodiment of the vision of the United Arab Emirates, which has made civilized partnership its approach, and humanity and its happiness its goal, and which has determined with determination and confidence to take its pioneering role in shaping the future of humanity..

He pointed out that the UAE’s leadership in the field of artificial intelligence, which has now become the subject of international recognition and praise, stems not only from the unprecedented level of investment in these new technologies, the establishment of the necessary infrastructure, and the development of regulatory laws and legislation, but also stems from integrating this vision within the framework of the global peace strategy, by taking care to frame this development with the principles of human values ​​that ensure that science is a servant of peace, and technology is a servant of humanity..

Bin Bayyah reiterated the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum’s commitment to the Rome Charter on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, recalling that the Forum was the first institution representing Islam and the Arab world to engage in this joint humanitarian effort that aims to establish legislative frameworks guided by value-based visions to serve as a guide and mentor for developers of artificial intelligence technologies, and to help them respond to ethical requirements, without hindering them from achieving the demands of creativity and innovation..

The Secretary-General also noted the efforts of the Religion and Civil Society Commission on Artificial Intelligence, which he chairs, in the United Kingdom and the path of partnerships and cooperation it has undertaken since its establishment in December last year..

In the context of his talk about the centrality of the vision of peace, Ibn Bayyah stressed that there is no alternative to peace except annihilation, calling for cooperation to survive no matter how widespread wars are and how intense conflicts become. He said that the peace that the Emirates seeks in the world, and within which the forum operates, is the birth of a new human being, with a new vision of the world, based on the values ​​of peace, virtue and mercy, to rebuild himself and his relationships with his kind and with other nations of creatures beside him..