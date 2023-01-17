Al-Ghais said, on the sidelines of the Davos 2023 forum, that the demand for oil is still growing despite the pressures of the economy, explaining that OPEC is watching signs of recession in many developed countries with caution.

Al-Ghais added that demand from India and China may compensate for the expected contraction from developed countries, stressing the importance of China and India in the demand for oil.

He said, “Indications indicate that the Chinese government is granting new import licenses, and this is a positive indication of the recovery of oil demand in China. New refineries are being announced in China, one of which has a capacity of 400,000 barrels / day in China.”

He continued, saying: The quantities imported from China during the month of December are higher than the quantities in the month of November.

A Bloomberg survey had expected oil consumption in China to set a record this year, at a time when the world’s largest importer is abandoning “zero Covid” restrictions, which reinforces global demand expectations.

On the sanctions imposed on the Russian energy sector, the Secretary-General of OPEC told Sky News Arabia that Moscow is a major player in the energy markets and it is not easy to replace its production, indicating that it is too early to know the impact of the sanctions on Russian oil supplies.

Al-Ghais said: “In OPEC, our path is clear, which is the importance of investing in oil, gas, and energy. OPEC’s message is clear, which is that the global economy will double by 2050, and there will be an increase of 1.6 billion people. The world will need a 25 percent increase in energy inputs, so where will it get it? Oil It will be the most important combination in the energy equation.”

