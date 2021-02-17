LONDON (Reuters) – He said Secretary-General of OPEC Today, Wednesday: There is reason to be optimistic that 2021 will be a year of recovery after the sharp decline in oil prices and demand as a result of the pandemic.

“While there are justifications for optimism that 2021 will be the year of recovery … there are many other uncertainties looming on the horizon,” Mohamed Barkindo told a hypothetical event of the World Energy Forum.

He added that oil consumption is unlikely to reach its peak in the “immediate term.”

In addition, Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said during the same event: India is urging the major oil producers in the world, within the framework of the OPEC + group, to reduce production cuts, as the increase in oil prices harms the economic recovery and demand in developing countries.

He added that the recovery in demand should have “priority” over oil prices, at least during the next few months.