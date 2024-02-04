His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Khaled Al-Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, reaffirmed the commitment to plan for a future in which the spirit of understanding and inclusiveness prevails, and to join together to build prosperous societies full of love and calling for coexistence, brotherhood and peace.

Dr. Khaled Al-Ghaith said, in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, which falls on February 4 of each year, “On the International Day of Human Fraternity, we refocus on the set of basic values ​​that bind us together and unite us as a global community of all humanity, regardless of culture, religion, and race,” stressing This historic day, which the world commemorates on the fourth of February every year, serves as a beacon, guiding us towards enhancing understanding, familiarity, and unity among the diverse fabric of human groups and societies. His Excellency explained that human brotherhood is a concept that transcends borders and languages ​​and bridges the gap between cultural differences, noting that it is a call to recognize the common humanity around whose noble values ​​and ideal goals we all agree. He said: In a world witnessing disputes and conflicts, and in which we face various types of challenges, we cannot help but realize the importance of promoting dialogue and inclusiveness, and work together to commemorate this day, which serves as a strong reminder that our collective prosperity depends on our recognition of our common values ​​and the celebration of our diversity. He added: As we think about mechanisms for promoting human brotherhood, and ways to confirm its importance as a virtuous solution to the problems of our contemporary world, let us commit to designing transformative activities that enhance the principles of dialogue and understanding, as dialogue meetings, intellectual forums, workshops, cultural exchanges, and educational initiatives can play a pivotal role in breaking down barriers. And to enhance the feeling of closeness between individuals from diverse backgrounds, and through these activities we can build bridges of empathy and familiarity, cross borders and build bridges of communication, in order to contribute to building a more peaceful and tolerant global society. He stressed that embracing the spirit of humanity, teamwork and dialogue becomes pivotal in order to appreciate the similarities and differences between diverse cultural and spiritual traditions in our increasingly interconnected world, calling for a pledge to embrace shared responsibility for creating a world in which every individual is respected, appreciated and understood. He said: By defending the principles of human brotherhood, we embark on the process of completing the building of a more harmonious and interconnected world, where diversity and its richness are celebrated, and the bonds of brotherhood and spaces of common understanding are celebrated.