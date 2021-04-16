Ahmed Shaban (Cairo)

Dr. Nazeer Ayyad, Secretary-General of the Islamic Research Academy of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, affirmed the great role that the UAE plays in spreading the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, stressing that there is no doubt an effort for which it is to be thanked and a work to be commended, appreciating the efforts made by the leadership, government and people of the UAE in spreading peace Global.

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Research Academy said, in an interview with the «Union»: The UAE, with its leadership, government and people, is a unique model of tolerance and coexistence, and that the culture of tolerance and respect for the other is the prominent feature that distinguishes the Emirates, asking God Almighty for those in charge of these efforts in the Emirates Enduring conservation, peace and peace.

He pointed out that the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, and through what it is working for; It does not interrupt its work day and night, and works to extend the means of peace and security, and this is what ultimately led to the United Nations recognition of this document and its importance and the adoption of most of its member states, and has designated February 4 as an international day for the document through its principles and the recognition of the human values ​​that it brought.

February 4 is International Day

Regarding the United Nations declaring February 4 a World Day of Human Fraternity, Ayad stressed that this day is very important, and it is sufficient to view it as a global day for humanity, indicating that this day reminds the human being of the need to return to his nature, which establishes a solid and equal relationship between man and his fellow man. It also rooting for the meanings of righteousness, mercy, and charity.

He added that this day is reminiscent of correcting many of the misconceptions that have appeared in the arena of the human environment in general, and the Arab and Islamic environment in particular, pointing out that signing the document on this day comes as a guiding and guiding tool or a tool to draw attention to what humanity should be like as a whole. And the people of the monotheistic religions in particular.

Ayad counterpart

He considered that the signing of the document, which was made by the Grand Imam and His Holiness, the Pope of the Catholic Church in Abu Dhabi; Emphasizes that the religious leaders are placed on them the greatest and fullest burden of the necessity to correct the situation, and to take the human hand to return to his humanity by turning a blind eye to armed conflicts, distorted campaigns and bloody conflicts that kill a person in the hands of his fellow man, describing this day “as an announcement of the correction of so many things, and the return For a person to his nature, upon which he was created and for which God wanted him.

Document clauses

On the importance of the provisions of the “Human Fraternity Document”, which stresses the spread of the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence and the rejection of hatred, violence and extremism, Ayad said: “The document included a set of educational contents and humanitarian principles that take a person to his humanity and bring him back to his sanity and sensibility.” The document rejected the concepts of terrorism, extremism, extremism and extremism, and modified some terms that disturb public peace, or societal peace, or coexistence between a person and his fellow human being, such as the term of the minority.

He pointed out that the document, including the very important principles and points it contained, emphasized the respect of religions to the human being, and came as an affirmation of the true religion revealed by God, the Blessed and Exalted be He, stressing that the document is consistent with international constitutions and human norms, as well as the correct religious texts in rejecting everything It clashes the instinct, contradicts the mind, or disrupts the serenity, and thus these extremist views are rejected from exaggeration, terror, extremism and intransigence in the demolition of man by his fellow man.

He noted that the document took the approach of the prophets for the sake of calling for all of this by calling for wisdom and good advice, and by calling for these matters to be presented with what they have and their negative aspects, or with what they have of matters that lead the community to perdition, and through clear language, which is the language of dialogue. Confirmation of the words of God, the Blessed and Exalted,: “Invite to the path of your Lord with wisdom and good advice, and argue with them about what is better.”

Modern achievement

Regarding the implementation of the articles of the document through the activities and activities of the Islamic Research Academy, the Secretary-General said: “We in the Research Academy view the document as one of the achievements of modern times, but rather as one of the most important achievements, and we realize that it has human dimensions that aim to elevate the human being to what it should be. To be on it ».

He added: “The Academy launched several electronic campaigns in response to the calls for extremism and tendency, such as extremism and militancy, and we had some meetings with our partners in the country through some educational or scientific seminars, and the Academy also worked on activating the document through some writings that highlighted what the document contained and what should be done. To be promoted by international, educational and religious institutions to activate the provisions of the document, and we are now working in cooperation with Al-Azhar University to print the scientific conferences that were held on the document of human fraternity.