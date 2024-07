US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke out on Monday (15) about the attack on Trump | Photo: EFE/ David Toro

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted on Monday (15) that the assassination attempt against former president and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, was due to a security failure.

“When I say something like this cannot happen, we are talking about a failure,” Mayorkas said in statements to the broadcaster. CNN.

“We will analyze, through an independent investigation, how it happened, why it happened, and make recommendations with the conclusions to ensure it does not happen again,” he said.

The US Secret Service, which is responsible for Trump’s security, reports directly to the department led by Mayorkas.

Trump was grazed in the ear during a rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, before the Secret Service killed the shooter, a 20-year-old man whose motives remain unknown.

The attacker fired from a rooftop very close to the rally moments after several people alerted security services to his suspicious presence.

One person participating in the rally died and two others were injured.

In turn, the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, announced in a statement that, since Saturday (13), “changes have been implemented in Trump’s security team” to ensure his continued protection during the rest of the campaign period.