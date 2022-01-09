The National Secretary for Land Transport at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Marcello Costa Vieira, said that the new rules for road passenger transport will not cause a new market closure, but that, if the effect of the new law is to restrict the arrival of new companies , the standards will be revised.

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the new law on Thursday, although technicians from the National Transport Agency (ANTT) assess that the new rules may impede competition in a sector that is concentrated in a few companies.

“If the criterion does not open up the market, it is wrong, it needs to be reviewed and will be reviewed,” said Costa, who worked on changes to the project approved by parliamentarians. The original text, built with the support of companies already consolidated and against the opening of the market, was considered extremely anti-competitive.

Even with the changes, an article remained in the law that provides for a limit to the number of bus operating permits granted in cases of economic unfeasibility. ANTT technicians consider the concept flawed, difficult to calculate, which, in practice, can generate a market reserve. The Transport Secretary claimed, however, that the rule should allow the sector to receive new companies without provoking “predatory” competition that harms users.

In the secretary’s assessment, as it is a novelty, it would be advisable to implement the new rule under a transitional regime, which allows ANTT to evaluate its results. In two or three years, in the face of a mature and stabilized market, these concepts could prove unnecessary, he said.

The rules for road passenger transport have been causing a stir since 2019, when the government issued a decree to regulate a law passed in 2014, with the aim of opening up this market. From then on, several companies began to ask for authorization to operate, which was seen as a great advance in the segment, with a greater offer of lines. The move, however, provoked a strong reaction from consolidated companies, which invested in Congress to try to resume the old rules.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

