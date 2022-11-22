The Ministry of Citizenship dismissed the National Secretary for Attention to Early Childhood, Luciana Siqueira Lira de Miranda, after government officials reported bullying. The decision was published in Official Diary of the Union this Tuesday (22.Nov.2022). Here’s the full of the DOU (67 KB).

She had been in office since 2020. According to information obtained by GloboNewsMinistry of Citizenship officials reported that Siqueira gave statements in threatening tones to those who voted for the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round.

According to reports, the then secretary summoned officials on October 31 for a meeting, 1 day after the election results. About 40 people participated in the meeting, in person or remotely.

In the document obtained by the broadcaster, there is a report that “the secretary complained about the lack of loyalty of some of the team, equated it with Judas’ betrayal and said that anyone who votes for someone who steals is not with God. And she told everyone that she will make every day of the next administration hell and that hell will not win over heaven”🇧🇷

According to the reports, the secretary had also criticized Lula’s voters in a message sent to an institutional group of the secretariat shortly after the results of the polls confirmed the PT’s victory.

“Who voted for PT Look, they’re off to a good start! Pray because this secretariat is over. Those who voted for PT thank you for helping our work go down the drain”would have written.