THE ADB Union (Association of Brazilian Diplomats) will have, for the first time, a president who is not an ambassador. In the elections held on Monday (August 19, 2024), the ticket won MRenovacomposed mainly of secretaries – the initial category of the diplomatic career. The association was created in 1990. The new board will have a 2-year term.

The ticket was headed by the current vice-president of the entity, Gustavo Buttes. He won the ticket Resultof the current president Arthur Nogueira. Here are the results:

Number of voters: 744;

MRenova ticket: 386 votes (51.9%);

Ticket Result: 341 votes (45.8%);

Invalid: 17 votes (2.3%).

Here are the names of the new executive board:

president – Luis Gustavo de Seixas Buttes;

vice president – Raul Torres Branco;

administrative director – Barbara Tavora Janchill;

Director of Studies and Research – Irene Vida Gala;

legal director –Rafael Prince Carneiro;

parliamentary director – John Paul Marão;

financial director – John Andrew Silva de Oliveira;

Communications Director – Clarissa Maria Forecchi Gloria;

Events Director – Nei Futuro Bittencourt.

Context

THE ADB Union (Association of Brazilian Diplomats) held the 1st election for president and Executive Board with 2 candidates. The candidates ran for the Resultof the current president, Arthur Nogueira, and the MRenovaheaded by Gustavo Buttes, vice president supported by new generations in lower positions.

The campaign was marked by exchanges of insults and debates on WhatsApp. “No more ambassadors!”said supporters of the MRenova. “Jacobins!”replied Nogueira’s supporters. The term refers to the most radical group of the French Revolution, at the end of the 18th century.

The tense atmosphere and insults between diplomats contrasted with the category’s standard behavior, which is generally cordial and unpretentious. This year’s election is the first with more than one ticket in the entity’s 34 years of existence.

The diplomatic career has 6 classes, in this order: 3rd secretary, 2nd secretary, 1st secretary, counselor, 2nd class minister and 1st class minister. The latter (1st class) are the ambassadors.

From 2006 to 2010, the Foreign Ministry more than tripled the annual intake of diplomats. The average is approximately 30 per year. During this period, there were 100. The minister who authorized the expansion is the current special advisor to the president. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Celso Amorim. There was a swelling in the entry classes.

The result was a longer delay in promotions, since the number of vacancies at the top of the career ladder was not increased. After Amorim’s departure, the promotion was discontinued. But those who joined remain in lower positions.