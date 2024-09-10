The Civil House will manage the body until December, after which it will be automatically extinguished; Rui Costa participates in the State’s assessment on the 4th (11th September)

The federal government has removed the status of ministry from the Extraordinary Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic for Support to the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, which will now be under the supervision of the Civil House. The decision was published in Official Gazette of the Union this Tuesday (10.Sep.2024). The minister Paulo Pepper should return to command of Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic) on Thursday (12.Sep).

The change was made because the provisional measure issued on May 15, which created the secretariat for the reconstruction of the State, was not voted on within the deadline by Congress and loses its validity on Wednesday (September 11). Thus, the body with the status of a ministry ceases to exist.

Therefore, the government chose to transfer the secretariat to the executive secretariat of the Civil House by means of a presidential decree. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The structure, which is now called the Secretariat for Support for the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, will operate until December 20. It will be closed after that date.

The new secretary has not yet been appointed. The chosen one should be the current executive secretary of the department, Emanuel Hassen de Jesus, known as Maneco, and former mayor of Taquari (RS) for the PT. He should remain in the state.

The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costawill go to Rio Grande do Sul on Wednesday (September 11) to participate in the presentation of a report on the reconstruction department’s performance and to symbolically receive the new structure. The government must present the project for the flood protection system for the cities, with infrastructure works. The cost is estimated at R$10 billion. The projects, which are part of the PAC Seleções, still need to be defined or structured.

Pimenta was head of Secom until he took over the secretariat for the reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, created to help the state recover from the severe floods that hit almost all of the cities in Rio Grande do Sul. In his place, Laércio Portela took over, designated as interim minister. It has not yet been decided whether he will return to the position he previously held at the Secretariat of Communications, where he was responsible for liaising with the regional media.

With the change, the Lula government now has 38 ministries again, 1 less than the record of 39 ministries under former president Dilma Rousseff.