The Marvel Cinematic Multiverse It came to make the greatest fantasies of fans come true, thanks to its inexhaustible possibilities. As we saw, “Loki” unleashed the multiverse, the animated series “What if…?” had several alternate worlds, “Spider-Man 3” cleverly took advantage of fanservice, while “Doctor Strange 2″ showed that the franchise has a lot to offer in this new stage called “The saga of the multiverse”.

Many believed that the MCU had reached the ceiling with the infinity war, but the CEO, Kevin Feige, was clear: if this reality was not enough, he would look to others to provide an even bigger show. However, everything has a cost: the incursions, the clash of universes and their imminent annihilation. This Crisis on Infinite Earths promises to reinvigorate the franchise with the adaptation of “Secret Wars” as its new peak.

What is the comic “Secret Wars” about?

The collision of the Marvel and Ultimate Universe threatens the imminent destruction of both realities. When everything was believed lost, Victor Von Death ‘God Emperor Doom’ is revealed as the savior who shapes Battleworld, a world built by the pieces of different worlds. However, some characters from the original Earth managed to escape the catastrophe on a raft and will not stand by when they become aware of what happened.

The nine-comic miniseries was written by Jonathan Hickman, drawn by Esad Ribic, and colored by Ive Svorcina. They were published monthly from May 2015 to January 2016, but there were also many tie-ins that complemented and enriched the main story, as well as an unmissable path traced by volume five of “The Avengers” and volume three of “New Avengers”. ”.

The end of the Marvel multiverse as we know it in comics and film. Photo: Compositing/Marvel Comics

Why is it a masterpiece?

The previous path was a save yourself in the face of the inevitable incursions. Just like the characters, the readers were distressed because there was no way out or possible solution. They were all brought to a breaking point in one of no return. If the bar was already high enough, Jonathan Hickman managed to give a close that lives up to expectations with “Secret wars”. A story that began with “The Avengers”, but cleverly ended at the hands of “The Fantastic Four”.

It is an exciting and dazzling epic from start to finish. The writer managed to master the bombast of concepts such as alternate universes, apocalyptic futures, and colonization of worlds. In addition, he proved to know the characters, kept the pace, caught us with his narrative and took advantage of the seeds he planted to give us sublime moments. Five years have passed since its publication and it is still as impressive as the first time.

There is a lot at stake in fiction due to its number of characters, conflicts and subplots, but the creators know how to deal with them. Unlike Brian Michael Bendis events like “House of M”, “Siege”, “Fear Incarnate” or “Avengers vs. X-Men”, the ambition of an artist like Hickman was more and the difference is undeniably gigantic. It is not enough to carefully orchestrate a crossover, but to execute the ideas with decorum to the point of blushing.

The cartoonist admirably captures the story with enviable ease and without retracting the rhythm. The colorist gives life and pomposity to the images for the delight of our eyes. The result, in parts and as a whole, has no better qualification than art. A masterpiece of comics that is and feels transcendental in each vignette.

What is a raid on Marvel?

In the MCU, a raid refers to that event in which two universes collide with each other.