KShortly after Fritz Keller left the DFB crisis summit through the back exit, the country leaders announced their devastating verdict on the president’s scandal. Keller, who was initially silent, should resign! The 64-year-old was deprived of confidence by the presidents of the state and regional associations during the conference in Potsdam, as DFB Vice President Ronny Zimmermann announced on Sunday afternoon. Keller’s verbal derailment is “condemned in the strongest possible way.”

In the ongoing leadership dispute between Keller and his opponents, General Secretary Friedrich Curtius was also withdrawn from trust. “We have respected that Messrs. Keller and Curtius did not want to comment immediately and directly on these decisions and asked for time to think about it,” said Zimmermann in front of the TV cameras.

However, Keller’s resignation seems inevitable. Treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge and Vice President Rainer Koch, however, said the trust was expressed in a secret vote, said Zimmermann. Koch, head of the Bavarian Football Association and previously interim boss at the DFB, was initially the big winner in the power struggle with Keller.

“Completely unacceptable”

In addition, the assembly had spoken out against an extraordinary Bundestag, it said. The public pressure on the DFB in its massive leadership and public image crisis had increased massively in the past few days. The 64-year-old cellar was in need of explanation after an incident in a presidium meeting in the past few days. He called Koch “Freisler” and equated him with Roland Freisler, the chairman of the People’s Court under National Socialism. Keller then apologized to Koch.

“Such a statement is completely unacceptable and makes us stunned,” said the DFB as a result of the conference in Potsdam With. “The regional and state associations of the DFB stand for a democratic, tolerant and diverse society. The President’s statement is incompatible with the principles and values ​​of the associations. “

Secretary General Curtius and Treasurer Osnabrugge had sharply criticized Keller for his testimony. According to “Spiegel” information, Curtius reported the failure of the DFB boss to the association’s ethics committee. Most recently, the ethics committee had always advised not to comment on ongoing proceedings.

The top of the association has been quarreling for some time. For months the camps around Keller and Curtius have faced each other almost irreconcilably. This led to great resentment at the grassroots level, which numerous representatives of the state and regional associations expressed in a letter of protest before the meeting. With his testimony about Koch, Keller had not only scored an embarrassing, but momentous own goal. Even when he was president of SC Freiburg, the winemaker and restaurateur was known for his sometimes choleric outbursts.

Internally, even before the conference in Potsdam, the DFB works council had criticized in a letter about which the “Bild am Sonntag” reported that the association had given a “disastrous picture” and demanded “trend-setting decisions”: “With a fresh start, both structural and personal consequences cannot be ruled out. “

For the amateur representatives and also for the German Football League (DFL), who were annoyed by the constant negative headlines from their Frankfurt neighbor and partner association, Keller was considered a credible figure for a fresh start, at least before the momentous presidium meeting. Especially since the predecessor Reinhard Grindel, among other things, a clock present from a Ukrainian functionary was fatal.