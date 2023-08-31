Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

A Ukrainian soldier near the front line in the city of Kharkiv. (Archive photo) © Madeleine Kelly/Imago

Plumbers and electricians – these are ordinary workers who serve as partisans in the Ukrainian resistance. A blow to Russia shows their growing strength.

Dscharylhach – So-called partisans, i.e. voluntary fighters outside of the regular armed forces, play a role in many wars. This is also the case in Ukraine, where the “National Resistance Center” (NRC) in particular supports the Ukrainian army as an extended arm. According to reports, the partisans did not strike a major blow against Russia until the end of July on the island of Jarylhach in the Black Sea.

The small spot is uninhabited, but is occupied by the Russians and serves as a retreat for their own troops. Around 200 soldiers are said to have been killed on the island’s shore by Ukrainian Himars rocket fire. The US-supplied multiple rocket launcher artillery system was certainly provided by the Ukrainian army, but the attack does not count as a combat mission. Of course, Kyiv knew anyway.

“Thanks to information from our partisans, enemy personnel and weapons were liquidated in Jarylhach,” NRC spokesman Ostap said in an exclusive interview Kyiv Post. “There are a number of such operations,” he adds.

Ukrainian partisans against Russia: “Much more than the enemy would like”

While the Ukrainian resistance center was still living on guerrilla-like tactics at the beginning of the Ukraine war, large-scale operations can now be carried out with heavy weapons. You can now act much more broadly and ambitiously. One hopes to be able to speak publicly about the partisans involved in the future in order to “reward these people,” said Ostap. He did not want to give any further information about the active partisans, but there are “significantly more of them than the enemy would like”.

Another function of the NRC is the gathering of information. “We are mainly looking for information,” explained Ostap. “We communicate with our people in the temporarily occupied areas to get this information and then we check it.” This can help the Ukrainian army “act effectively against enemy targets”.

According to its own information, the resistance center provides the partisans with instructions, money and necessary equipment such as thermal imaging cameras, night vision devices and drones. You do “everything to protect our people,” said Ostap. “Those who come to our country can either leave voluntarily or return in a black body bag.”

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Role model Résistance: Everybody should help in the resistance of the Ukraine

The partisans are a motley crew. Not elite soldiers serve here, but ordinary workers. “For example, if someone is a plumber, he knows exactly how to screw pipes to harm the enemy. He can be an electrician who knows where and how to twist the wires or a specific fuse to cause a short circuit, leaving the occupied administration without a light,” Ostap said. It would involve both sabotage and psychological pressure.

According to Ostap, the Ukrainian partisans were inspired by the French guerrilla campaign against the Nazis in occupied France, the Resistance. He recalled the example of a plant manager at the Citroën automobile factory who initially agreed to produce for the German occupying power. However, he secretly tampered with the trucks, causing dozens of breakdowns.

Situations like those in World War II are difficult to compare with today, Ostap said, but they serve as an inspiration for Ukraine. (nak)