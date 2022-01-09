And the American newspaper, “The Wall Street Journal”, quoting the document prepared by a team of experts from the UN Security Council on Yemen, stated that small wooden boats and land transports were used in an attempt to illegally pass weapons made in Russia, China and Iran to Yemen, according to the agency. France Press.

According to the French agency, the authors of the draft report, who based its preparation on interviews with Yemenis on the crews of these boats, as well as data from navigation equipment, revealed that the boats used to transport weapons set off from the Jask port in southeastern Iran overlooking the Sea of ​​Oman.

The newspaper reported that the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information of the Houthis, Nasr Al-Din Amer, denied that Iran was transferring these weapons to Yemen, describing this as a mere “illusion”, according to “AFP”.

It is noteworthy that the United Nations had imposed an embargo on supplying the Houthi rebels with weapons in 2015.

practices that threaten international navigation

The spokesman for the Arab Coalition, Brigadier Turki Al-Maliki, confirmed in a press briefing yesterday, Saturday, that the Houthi militias loyal to Iran practice piracy and threaten international navigation.

In a press conference held on Saturday, Al-Maliki indicated that the Houthi militia launched more than 100 booby-trapped boats to target international shipping.

And he indicated that the joint forces and the Arab coalition dealt with 248 sea mines to secure navigation in the southern Red Sea.

Al-Maliki stated that 13 Houthi violations were recorded on merchant ships in the Red Sea, which poses a threat to global trade.

In the press conference, the Arab coalition displayed pictures of Houthi militia targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Al-Maliki pointed out that the Houthis continue to threaten navigation by using booby-trapped boats, naval mines and missiles, in addition to the presence of a special force specialized in piracy operations and taking ships by force.

Al-Maliki stressed that all Houthi weapons used in the piracy operations are Iranian-made, and they include drones and Noor coastal defense missiles.