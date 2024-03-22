Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

The Ukrainian army is receiving urgently needed military boats from Finland for the Dnipro front. Another NATO state betrayed the arms delivery.

Kherson – It's thought-provoking: Russia is currently making significant military progress in the Ukraine war. While the Ukrainian army eagerly awaits Leopard 2 main battle tanks, Moscow's air forces are using devastating FAB free-fall bombs against their positions.

Dnipro front near Kherson: Finland sends landing craft to Ukraine

Help is now coming from Finland, for a particularly bloody section of the front where there has been no progress for the Ukrainians for months. We're talking about the Dnipro front in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian marines have been holding a small bridgehead on the eastern bank of the huge river near the settlement of Krynky since the end of last year, with heavy losses.

Like the American news magazine Forbes reported, it is about speedboats that are supposed to help Ukraine bring more soldiers and supplies of ammunition and provisions to Krynky, while the river is under constant Russian artillery fire and the threat of kamikaze drones lurks in the sky.

Weapons deliveries for Ukraine: Military boats are supposed to help marine infantry

According to the report, these are landing craft for marine infantry of the “Jehu” class (see tweet above) or the “Jurmo” class. It is not known exactly which boats are meant. The “Jurmo” boats, which are smaller but more maneuverable, are more likely. They also have less depth. This makes them well suited to the shallow bank waters of the Dnipro.

While the “Jehu” are 19.90 meters long and can carry up to 24 soldiers, the “Jurmo” are 14.10 meters long and can transport 20 infantry. Two Caterpillar C7 diesel engines provide an output of 450 hp, which means that the military boats literally fly over the surface of the water.

Landing craft from Finland: heavily armed to the Ukrainian front

After serious losses among the Ukrainian elite soldiers, who are similar to the American Navy Seals, it is of course also important to provide the best possible protection for the troops and the armament for their resistance. The Russians usually bombard the boats with mortars and treacherous kamikaze drones, against which there is virtually no defense.

Both the “Jehu” class and “Jurmo” class landing craft have at least a lightly armored roof for marine infantry. For example, the “Jurmo” is armed with either a heavy NSV machine gun with a caliber of 12.7 millimeters, a grenade launcher with a caliber of 40 millimeters and/or a mortar with a caliber of 120 millimeters.

Heavily armed: Russian units on the Dnipro front in Ukraine. © IMAGO/Alexei Konovalov

Ukraine war: Finland and Sweden support Kiev with military boats

Helsinki has not yet confirmed the arms delivery or its scope (as of March 22). Curious: This only became public because the Romanian government announced to the parliament in Bucharest that the NATO partner's boats would be transported through Romanian territory. In July 2023, the Finnish Navy ordered the procurement of 17 additional “Jurmo” landing craft worth 25.5 million euros.

The previous inventory was 36 ships. This also suggests that the new delivery to Ukraine is more likely to be about the “Jurmo”. It was already announced in February that Sweden would equip the Ukrainian Dnipro units with ten Stridsbåt 90 (Combat Boat 90) military boats. (pm)