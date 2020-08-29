Highlights: BSF discovers terrorists’ secret tunnel in Samba in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani sacks have been used to build this tunnel.

BSF has said that it is difficult to make it without the help of Pakistani authorities

Samba

A tunnel used by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir has been discovered by the Border Security Force (BSF). BSF officials say that this tunnel has been constructed with complete planning and it also has connivance with Pakistan. BSF has said that this thing will be kept in front of Pakistan too. Officials said that this tunnel is connected to the zero line and its length is about 20 meters.

BSF IG NS Narwal in Jammu said, “The sand sacks used in the tunnel have Pakistan’s marking. This indicates that the tunnel has been constructed with complete planning and engineering. It is not possible to build such a huge tunnel without the consent and cooperation of Pakistani Rangers and other agencies.

Campaign is on to find the remaining tunnels

The BSF has conducted a large operation in the entire area to ascertain whether there are such tunnels anywhere else. Simultaneously, an analysis is being done about this tunnel, which may have been used for infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of drugs and weapons. Officials said that BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana has instructed the commanders deployed along the border to ensure that the anti-infiltration system at the border remains effective and there are no flaws on the border.

Security forces deployed near the tunnel

It was told that after the recent rains, BSF was apprehensive due to subsidence of land at some places. The official said that an instant machine was called to locate the tunnel, after inspection on the spot it was found that the tunnel is under construction, which is about 20 meters in length. According to sources, the tunnel was built at a depth of around 25 feet and it opens near BSF’s ‘whaleback’ border outpost. He said that the BSF has conducted a major operation along the international border to find any other such secret structure.

‘Complaint will be made with Pakistan’

IG NS Narwal further said, ‘We have been receiving inputs for a long time about such a tunnel in Samba area. On Friday, a special team discovered this tunnel. This tunnel is about 20 meters long with zero line. It has been solidified by placing sacks of sand at the mouth of the tunnel. In this turn, the Pakistani administration will be called and they will be asked to take action against the culprits.

It has been reported that this tunnel starts in Pakistan and ends up coming deep inside the Samba sector. The sacks used to make it belong to a polymer company based in Karachi, Pakistan. In India, this tunnel is about 20 meters long and is 3-4 feet wide. The mouth of the tunnel is 170 meters from the international border towards India.

Pakistani post is just 700 meters away from the tunnel

The distance from the tunnel to Pakistani border post ‘Gulzar’ is about 700 meters. It is noteworthy that after the recent death of five armed intruders in Punjab bordering the international border, BSF has conducted a huge tunnel search operation on the international border. BSF is responsible for the security of the nearly 3,300 km international border adjoining Pakistan and in the past, tunnels have been detected in Jammu areas bordering the border.