United States.- As I had been announcing for some time, Elon Musk launched the payment service Twitter Blue, which, among other things, grants the account verification to who pays it.

It was in this way that, a few days ago, there was total chaos on the virtual platform of the little blue bird, because, in the blink of an eye, thousands of personalities, the media and others lost their verification tick.

In this context, it has been revealed that a group of Twitter users have discovered a way to have the famous badgewhich is no longer just one color, without having to pay the Twitter Blue service.

So you can have the account verified without paying Twitter Blue

It was from October 2022 that the magnate Elon Musk, owner of the company, launched the Twitter Blue subscription, although it was not until the middle of last April of this 2023 when it materialized.

This payment service, devised by the owner of Tesla Motors In order to be more monetizable to the social network, it offers, among other benefits, the verification of the accounts of the users who pay for the service, that is, putting the famous little blue tick next to their usernames.

However, some Internet users who had a verified account have found a way for the badge to reappear on their profile without having to pay a single peso to the owner of the account. SpaceX.

It is in this way adding “former check mark legacy check mark” (it is not clear if this key works in Spanish) in the biothe blue icon appears next to the profiles of those who lost the checkmark after the new account verification system went live.

From the foregoing, the Business Insider sitewhich compiles a series of experiences shared by Twitter users in this regard, although making it clear that the trick only works temporarily and that, apparently, the verification can only be seen by the owners of the accounts and not by their followers.

According to what was pointed out by the users who found the trick, for it to work, You just have to put the phrase “former blue check” in your biography and you will see that the blue tick appears next to your name.