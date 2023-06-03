Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in March. A scientist is accused of having passed information to China (icon image). © Vladimir Astapkovich/IMAGO / ITAR-TASS/Icon Picture

The Kremlin has accused three of the leading scientists in Russia’s hypersonic missile program of high treason. The trial of one of the researchers is already underway.

St. Petersburg – Im Ukraine war Hypersonic rockets of the type Kinschal were used again and again. Anatoly Maslow was in charge of Russia’s hypersonic missile program for many years, but the Kremlin is now accusing him of treason. The 76-year-old has been on trial in a secret trial in the Russian city of St. Petersburg since Thursday (June 1). This emerges from a report by the Reuters news agency.

Secret trial: Hypersonic program scientists charged with treason

Maslow worked at the Khristianovic Institute in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, one of the leading scientific centers in Russia. The 76-year-old is one of three scientists working on Russia’s hypersonic missile program and is now facing “very serious allegations,” according to the Kremlin. The case is classified as top secret, the media and the public are excluded from the process.

The Russian state has accused the researcher of high treason, the exact background is not known. According to local media, however, Maslow is suspected of having passed secrets to China. The information could not be independently verified. According to Reuters, all three defendants are specialists in hypersonic technology, which is used for Russia particularly important in times of war.

The scientist’s colleagues have sent an open letter to the Kremlin

Anatoly Maslow was arrested in June last year, local media reported. He was then sent to Moscow, where the central office of the domestic secret service FSB, which investigates cases of high treason, it said. The scientist has suffered two heart attacks since his arrest, Reuters reported, citing a source close to Maslow. As a result, the researcher should not have all the medication that he or she would normally have to take while in detention. According to the source, Maslow feels “he’s always done everything right.” He doesn’t consider himself a traitor.

Colleagues of the scientist wrote An open letter in mid-Mayto support the three accused. The three researchers are patriots, they turned down high-paying jobs abroad to devote themselves to “Russian science,” the letter said. The criminal prosecution of the researchers could harm science in Russia. “We just don’t understand how we should continue to do our work,” said the signers of the letter, according to the news portal Aljazeera further. From the point of view of the scientists, there is a fear of being accused of high treason simply for carrying out their work. “What we are rewarded for and set an example for others today will be grounds for prosecution tomorrow.”

In April, the Russian parliament increased the maximum sentence for high treason from 20 years to life imprisonment. Information from the Russian state news agency Tass according to a total of four scientists are suspected of high treason.