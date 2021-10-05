The bet of the contestant of Secret Story Lucía Pariente when pressing the button on the hidden secret of Cristina Porta will be resolved this Tuesday, October 5 from 8.00 pm (Spanish time). The broadcast will continue after the Telecinco newscasts. As it is remembered, the last eliminated has been Sofía Cristo. In this note, learn more details about how to vote for your favorites who are nominated in the program.

Apart from the salvation of two of the four nominees (Cynthia, Luca, Cristina and Fiama), the next expulsion will become a duel between two of them. Viewers and participants will be able to see how the blind percentages of accumulated votes are going.

Secret story

What is Secret Story about?

Following the line of Big Brother, celebrities must learn to live together in a house where they will be recorded 24 hours a day. Their main objective is to keep their secret until the end and discover what the rest of their companions are hiding.

Secret Story: hours

On the night of this Tuesday, September 28, a new Secret Story gala arrives. It has Carlos Sobera as the presenter. The program will be broadcast live from 8:00 pm (Spanish time) on Telecinco and will continue at 10:00 pm (Spanish time) after the news.

What channel does Secret Story broadcast?

The Secret Story contest is being broadcast by the Spanish network Telecinco, which also produces this reality show.

How to watch Telecinco LIVE?

If you are in Spain and want to enjoy the Secret Story reality show, you can tune in to channel 5 of the open signal and to channel 50 if you want to see it in HD.

Who are the Secret Story participants?

Arrocet Mustache

Chimo Bayo

Jose Antonio Canales Rivera

Sophia Christ

Sandra Pica

Cynthia Martinez

Cristina Porta

Daniel Oviedo and Jesús Oviedo, Gemeliers

Emmy russ

Fiama Rodriguez

Isabel Rábago

Julen

Luca onestini

Lucia Pariente

Luis Rollán

Miguel Frigenti

How to vote for your favorite contestant in Secret Story?

You decide who leaves the reality show by voting as follows (valid only from Spanish territory):