The security system surrounding former US President Donald Trump is the subject of questions after the attack that occurred this Saturday (13), during a rally in Pennsylvania. Suspicions point to a failure by the Secret Service, responsible for the prior security assessment, organization of the scheme and supervision of the area, coordinating other agencies, such as the state and local police.

The rally was held in a rural area, surrounded by warehouses, silos and warehouses. Members of Trump’s security detail were on one of the rooftops near him, but the building where the shooter was killed had a clear view of the rally.

The attacker was on the roof of an industrial building near the event. The distance between him and Trump was about 400 feet — short enough for long-range weapons like the AR-15 rifle to be used.

For Antônio Fernando Pinheiro Pedro, a consultant at the think tank Iniciativa Dex, there was a clear failure in the preventive security structure. “It is a fact that there were snipers stationed to defend the perimeter – and they worked to neutralize the assassin. However, it is shocking that the roof most likely to serve as a base for a sniper – with a clear view of the platform – was not occupied by security,” Pinheiro Pedro pointed out.

At the press conference held after the attack, only the US federal police and state police responded to journalists’ questions. “We are working on assessing the apparatus that was set up. It will be a long investigation into the individual, how he gained access to the location, the weapons used,” said Kevin Rojek, FBI agent in charge of the office in Pittsburgh, a city near the crime scene, when asked if there had been a failure in the security system.

Rally attendees say they tipped off Trump team

After the attack on Trump, people who were at the rally gave interviews to local media outlets. In their accounts, they said they alerted the Secret Service about the man who was on the nearby roof. People even reported seeing the gun the shooter was carrying.

In the comments on videos showing the moments leading up to the shooting, people questioned why the Secret Service wasn’t covering every rooftop that had a possible chance of hitting the stage.