From: Franziska Black

Both sides suffer high losses in the Ukraine war – but the British secret service now sees the Russian attackers as “great concern”. The news ticker.

Update from May 1st, 3:35 p.m.: Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has contradicted the advice of Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets that Ukrainians in the occupied territories should accept Russian passports if necessary. “Who said that the Russians would be in the temporarily occupied areas for a long time?” Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram on Monday. In her opinion, it is impossible to make Russians out of Ukrainians. Deportations of Ukrainians from the Russian-controlled areas are also impossible due to the lack of “humanitarian corridors”.

The 43-year-old asked Moscow and the International Red Cross to allow a regulated exit to the Ukrainian-controlled area. In addition, the Minister’s recommendations for the people in the occupied territories remained in place. “Do not accept Russian passports, do not cooperate with the occupying forces, leave the country if possible, wait for the Ukrainian armed forces,” Vereshchuk said. Previously, Lubinets had approved of accepting Russian citizenship, since survival was the main thing for Ukrainians in the areas.

Ukraine News: Train Derailed in Russia – Sabotage?

Update from May 1, 11:45 a.m: According to the authorities, a freight train derailed after a rail blast in Bryansk, Russia, near the border with Ukraine. There are no injuries. Traffic on the route they temporarily shut down. According to media reports, the train was loaded with oil and timber products.

A fuel depot in Sevastopol in Crimea, annexed by Russia, was set on fire by a drone attack at the weekend. According to observers, the attacks on the Russian supply lines are in preparation for an imminent counteroffensive.

First report from May 1st: Kiev – The regular Ukraine war update from Great Britain attracts worldwide attention. Since the beginning of the fighting, the Ministry of Defense in London has been publishing information on the course of the war – citing its secret services.

Ukraine-News: Russia is building massive defense systems – also in its own country

According to British secret services, Russia built strong defenses at the front during the Ukraine war, but also in occupied Ukrainian areas and sometimes deep within its own country. “Images show that Russia has made special efforts to fortify the northern border of occupied (Ukrainian peninsula) Crimea,” the British Ministry of Defense said.

Hundreds of kilometers of trenches have also been dug on internationally recognized Russian territory, including the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts that border Ukraine.

Two possible reasons for the defensive investments were given in London. “The defenses underscore the deep concern of the Russian leadership that Ukraine could make a major breakthrough,” it said. “But some work was likely commissioned by local commanders and politicians to support the official line that Russia is ‘threatened’ by Ukraine and NATO.”

Picture from April 29: A Ukrainian soldier on his tank on the front line in Bakhmut. © Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP

Ukraine-News: Kiev reports new figures on Russia’s losses

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. The information can be checked independently here. Below is a selection from the relevant Facebook post:

Soldiers: so far a total of about 190,960 (+450)

so far a total of about 190,960 (+450) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7192 (+3)

7192 (+3) Tank: 3700 (+1)

3700 (+1) Artillery Systems: 2921 (+7)

2921 (+7) Unmanned missiles / drones: 2476 (+1)

2476 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5845 (+3)

5845 (+3) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of May 1st. The information cannot be independently verified.

(frs with dpa material)