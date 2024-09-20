Home policy

An internal Secret Service investigation into the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in mid-July has revealed various communication failures. (Archive image) © Gene J. Puskar/AP/dpa

An assassination attempt on Donald Trump in July shocked the world. The Secret Service has been investigating the incident ever since and has repeatedly admitted failures. The service is now listing the exact failings.

Washington – After the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the Secret Service has admitted to specific errors. An internal investigation has revealed various communication failures, including in exchanges with local forces, said the agency’s acting head, Ronald Rowe, in Washington.

Some important information was not passed on through the usual communication channel and therefore did not reach everyone, he said. Problems were identified in advance but were not passed on to superiors and were not resolved.

Rowe said that individual agents who had checked the site in advance had been negligent, which led to a breach of security regulations. “These employees will be held accountable.” He stressed that various technical and organizational changes had been initiated since the attack.

Since the attack, Trump has also received the same protection as the incumbent president. Rowe also pointed out that the Secret Service is under particular pressure due to the election year and many other high-profile events. “We only have limited resources, and we are currently using those resources to the maximum.”

The assassination in Butler

In mid-July, a gunman opened fire and shot Trump at a Republican Party campaign rally in the town of Butler in the state of Pennsylvania. One visitor to the rally died and two others were injured. Trump was wounded in the right ear. The perpetrator was killed by security forces.

The Secret Service is responsible for protecting high-ranking politicians – including the incumbent president, but also former office holders or presidential candidates such as Trump.

After the assassination attempt on the Republican, there was much criticism of the Secret Service’s actions because, despite all security measures, the shooter was able to get to a nearby roof with a direct view of the stage. There were also indications that the young man had already attracted the attention of security officials with his behavior before Trump’s appearance, but the ex-president was still allowed to go on stage.

The then head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, admitted a failure of service after the attack and later resigned. Rowe took over and said she was “ashamed” of the failures at the crime scene.

Just a few days ago, there was another incident: The Secret Service shot an armed man who was hiding in the bushes at Trump’s golf course in Florida while the ex-president was playing there. The suspect did not fire a bullet and fled, but was arrested and charged a short time later. The authorities assume that he too wanted to assassinate Trump. dpa