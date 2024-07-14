Secret Service: One Dead, Two Wounded in Trump Assassination Attempt

A shooting at a Pennsylvania campaign rally left one person dead and two others seriously injured, the Secret Service said. transmits Fox News. In addition, the shooter was also killed – he was eliminated by service officers.

It is specified that the shooting was carried out from a height outside the area where the rally was taking place.

Trump himself, in his first comment after the assassination attempt, said that he had been shot in the ear. “I knew right away that something was wrong, I heard the whistle, the shots, and I immediately felt the bullet ripping through my skin. There was a lot of bleeding, and then I realized what was happening,” the politician said.