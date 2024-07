Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance (right) on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday (15) | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States Secret Service has increased security for former President Donald Trump ahead of Saturday’s (13) attack on the Republican presidential candidate, due to an alleged plot by Iran to kill him.

US government sources told CNN that the measure was taken after the country’s intelligence services received information that Tehran was planning an attack on Trump. However, these sources said there is no evidence that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the person who shot the former president, was linked to the Iranian scheme.

A senior US national security official told CNN that the Secret Service and Trump’s campaign were briefed on the threat ahead of Saturday’s rally.

“In response to the growing threat, the Secret Service has increased resources and assets to protect former President Trump. All of this was before Saturday,” the source said.

The Secret Service is responsible for the lifelong security of former United States presidents and presidential and vice presidential candidates and their families in the four months leading up to the election.

The Secret Service has come under fire for security lapses at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, where the former president and two others were injured and a member of the audience was fatally shot by Crooks. The gunman was killed at the scene.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations denied to CNN that the country had plans to kill Trump. “These accusations are baseless and malicious. From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump is a criminal who must be prosecuted and punished in a court of law for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani. Iran has chosen the legal path to bring him to justice,” the spokesperson said, citing Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020 when Trump was president of the United States.