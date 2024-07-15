In amerikanischen Medien kommen frühere Mitarbeiter des Dienstes zu Wort, die zu den Vorgängen vom Samstag befragt werden. So hat beispielsweise der Fernsehsender WGN-TV mit Tim McCarthy gesprochen, der beim Attentat auf den damaligen Präsidenten Ronald Reagan 1981 angeschossen worden war. „Es ist ein Versagen. Schlicht und einfach“, sagte er. Der Secret Service habe fast alles Menschenmögliche getan, solche Attacken zu verhindern, aber es gebe keine absolute Sicherheit. Die Vorgänge müssten nun untersucht werden, um ein solches Versagen in Zukunft zu verhindern. Auch als Präsident Reagan angeschossen wurde, sei das ein Versagen gewesen.

Der Anschlag auf Reagan durch einen geistig verwirrten Mann, bei dem ein Querschläger in Reagans Lunge eindrang, war bis Samstag auch der letzte, bei dem es einem Attentäter gelang, mit einer Schusswaffe auf einen amerikanischen Präsidenten zu schießen. Die Arbeit des Secret Service schien also Früchte getragen zu haben.

Immer wieder Sicherheitsversagen

Gegründet wurde der Secret Service im Jahr 1865. Damals ging es jedoch um etwas gänzlich anderes: Nach dem Bürgerkrieg war sehr viel Falschgeld im Umlauf und Präsident Lincoln berief eine Kommission ein, die Vorschläge erarbeiten sollte, wie das Problem gelöst werden könne. Am 5. Juli 1865 wurde dann die „Secret Service Division“ als Abteilung des Finanzministeriums eingerichtet. Sehr schnell übernahm der Dienst auch andere Aufgaben, wie Ermittlungen von Banküberfällen oder Morden, weil es keine andere Bundesbehörde mit genügend Personal gab, die das hätte tun können. Die Behörde beschäftigte sich auch mit Geheimdienstarbeit im Inneren und Spionageabwehr. All diese Verpflichtungen wurden jedoch nach der Gründung des FBI 1908 an dieses abgetreten.

The Secret Service was given responsibility for protecting the president by Congress in 1901. The trigger was the assassination of President William McKinley. The service’s darkest hour was certainly the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 in the Texas city of Dallas. The image of a Secret Service agent holding on to the president’s car and trying to protect his wife as the car sped away from the scene after Kennedy was shot went around the world.

According to reports, some of the bodyguards had drunk alcohol the night before and suffered from sleep deprivation because of their party. According to journalist Carol Leonnig, this behavior was quite acceptable and could still be found in the Secret Service in the years that followed. This is what Leonnig writes in her 2021 book on the history of the service. Misconduct was not punished, but covered up. As a result, security failures occurred again and again. For example, in 2014, a man armed with a knife managed to overcome the White House fence and get into the building before he was stopped.

More and more people need to be protected

But the officers did not only have to deal with dangers from outside. The relationship with those they were supposed to protect was not always easy either. Kennedy is said to have regularly left his bodyguards behind to indulge in extramarital affairs. Bill Clinton is also said to have repeatedly left them out in the cold. Donald Trump was completely different, writes Leonnig. For him, his protectors were a kind of Praetorian Guard, which was expressed, among other things, in the fact that he had them clear a square in Washington after the Black Lives Matter protests so that a photo could be taken of him there.

Moreover, Leonnig writes, the Secret Service was not particularly well-respected. It was notoriously underfunded because Congress did not grant it sufficient funds. Today, it has a budget of $3.2 billion a year for its more than 8,300 employees.

However, his duties have also been expanded in recent decades. He is now responsible not only for protecting the president, but also his family. He also covers the vice president and his family, as well as former presidents and their families. But that’s not all: he is also responsible for protecting candidates for the presidency and vice presidency and their immediate families, visiting foreign state guests, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Homeland Security – under whose umbrella the Secret Service was placed after the attacks of September 11, 2001 – other people the president considers worthy of protection, and important events such as the Olympic Games.

Does Trump need more protection?

In addition, it still carries out the task for which it was established more than 150 years ago: the fight against the spread of counterfeit money and a whole series of other tasks related to the security of the American financial system.

It is still unclear what consequences the assassination attempt on Trump will have for the agency. Whether it will just be about finding the guilty party and otherwise leaving everything as it is, or whether there will be a more in-depth reform that also includes better funding and personnel, will be revealed in the coming months.