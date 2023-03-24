Home page politics

During a raid, FSB agents apparently forced pub-goers in Moscow to sing patriotic songs. The reason is a pro-Ukrainian social media post.

Moscow – Since the beginning of Ukraine wars Russian authorities have taken on opposition politicians, journalists and activists. Two bar raids in Moscow followed on Friday (March 17). The reason is the support of Ukrainian charities. During the raid, visitors were threatened with electric batons and forced to sing patriotic songs. But they don’t want to get down, she reports Moscow Times.

Raid on Moscow pubs: Visitors had to sing pro-Russian songs

On Friday, masked FSB agents raided Moscow’s Underdog and La Virgen Taqueria pubs. Around 50 people were taken into custody and questioned by the Russian secret service – including guests and employees. Konstantin Yerokhin, attorney for the “Underdog” owners told the Moscow Timesthat hooded police officers forced visitors to unlock their phones and show their tattoos. They were threatened with electric batons.

Initial reports of the raid indicated that bar patrons were being coerced into pro-Russian activities, such as singing patriotic songs, by FSB agents. This is now shown in a video: a small group of guests sings along while secret service agents in balaclavas watch over them. The video was released by the news agency Moscow News Agency published. Other services like Meduza reported that visitors were forced to write the war symbol “Z” on the door. Loud Moscow Times the sign only appeared during the weekend.

FSB secret service: The reason for the raid is a social media post from a fundraiser

The reason for the raid is the suspicion of financial support from Ukraine. In a previously deleted social media post, La Virgin Taqueria announced a record sale last summer to raise money for the Kyiv Angels. The charity supports civilians and the military of the Ukraine. The bar issued a statement back in July that the post came from hackers. It is unclear why the Russian secret service waited so long to carry out the raid.

On Tuesday, Pavel Kosov, one of the pub owners, shared on Instagram that he never collected any money and sent it to the Ukrainian military. Nevertheless, he wanted to retire from the business to protect his staff. “We don’t want our bars to be associated with illegal actions against our country or with fascist views,” the underdog account added on Tuesday (March 21). Nevertheless, the two bars are still targets of Russian nationalists. “I also get numerous threats, including threats against my mother,” says lawyer Yerokhin Moscow Times.

However, the pub-goers don’t let the raid get them down. “I think we have to show our support,” a guest told the news portal. They were not afraid of further raids.

Pub raids: Restaurant owners can expect more raids

The raid by the Russian secret service is apparently one of many actions by the Kremlin chief Wladimir Putinto stay in control. On Wednesday, among other things, around 20 pubs in Sankt. Petersburg has been closed. Reason are according to the news portal Fontanka “antisocial activities”. The pressure from the Russian government will continue to increase in the future – what has happened to journalists so far will also extend to restaurant owners. (hk)