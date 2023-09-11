Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

The Ukrainian military intelligence service gives Russia a maximum of one year left in the Ukraine war. Kiev’s counteroffensive is also seen as having a chance of success in the West.

Kiev – Ukraine is recording more and more terrain gains in its counteroffensive, which has been running for 14 weeks – especially in the east and south of the country. Kiev’s intelligence circles say that Russia is holding out Ukraine war a maximum of another year. Western military experts are more cautious but optimistic about breaking through Russian defense lines.

Ukraine war: From Kiev’s perspective, Russia can only hold out for “a maximum of a year”.

Ukraine recently made good progress south of the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhia region and near Bakhmut, according to a report by US war experts Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Sunday. “Two square kilometers were liberated in the Bakhmut section over the past week,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar told the press on Monday.

Soldiers on tanks: The soldiers of the 41st mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces prepare for combat operations in the Kharkiv region (archive photo, August 2023). © IMAGO/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / NurPhoto

In total, 49 square kilometers have been recaptured in this section of the Donetsk region, Maljar continued. According to Kiev, strategically important oil rigs near the annexed Crimean peninsula are also back under Ukrainian control. “There has been progress in the last seven days,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in his daily video address on Sunday.

Counteroffensive: Ukraine can win war before end of 2024, according to Kiev’s military intelligence service

From a Ukrainian perspective, this success is sustainable. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR), sees Russia’s staying power weakened in the long term. Moscow’s troops would not last more than a year, the lieutenant general said loudly Newsweek on Saturday at the European Yalta Strategy Days in Kiev. “If you are talking about six months, seven months, up to a year, and you think that this is long and long-term, then you are definitely right,” said Budanov about the possible duration of the war.

Russia is “physically down,” Ukraine is could win the war before the end of 2024, believes the military man. Unverifiable Russian sources appear to confirm problems with Moscow’s troops at the front. The latest report from the ISW think tank said there was inadequate planning and that the range and accuracy of the Russian counter-battery was inferior to Ukrainian capabilities, according to an analysis by the paramilitary group Rusich.

Ukraine counteroffensive: US military intelligence sees 40 to 50 percent chance of success

The West took a long time supplying weapons, which gave Russia around a year to build a massive bulwark of trenches, anti-tank barriers and minefields that Ukraine is now running against. A breach at one of the so-called Surovikin defense lines gives reason for hope: According to an assessment by the US military intelligence service Defense Intelligence Agency, Ukraine has a 40 to 50 percent chance of breaking through the remaining Russian defense lines by the end of the year.

German military expert Carlo Masala shares this view in a conversation with the newspapers of the Funke media group published on Monday (September 11th). The US military intelligence assessment of a 40 to 50 percent chance of success of the counteroffensive is realistic, said Masala, but depends on several factors. “How are the Russians reacting? Do you still have enough reserves? Will the Ukrainians continue their relatively clever operational conduct in breaking through the first two lines of defense? And: Can they minimize their losses?”

Military expert Carlo Masala sees a chance of a breakthrough – under certain circumstances

If the Ukrainian army fails to keep the Russian troops moving, “the Russians have the opportunity to dig in again,” said the expert from the Funke media group. Masala also emphasized the great importance of supplies of artillery systems, ammunition and spare parts from the West. From Masala’s point of view, Ukrainian President Zelensky is partly right in criticizing the threat to the counteroffensive due to the slow Western delivery of weapons and ammunition.

The West is only now starting to really ramp up ammunition production, said Masala. “That happened far too late. And that also applies to close-range air defense.” The USA recently announced that it would triple its ammunition production – but not until next year. However, other weapons requests from Kiev – around 500 to 600 main battle tanks – cannot be fulfilled because the systems are simply not available, Masala continued.

Western military expert Masala sees Russia’s selective air superiority as a problem

Masala sees one of the big problems of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the selective air superiority of the Russian troops over their own mechanized units. From the weapons expert’s point of view, Western fighter aircraft such as F16 jets are apparently the right step because the jets could help reduce Ukrainian losses. “In addition, the Ukrainians could then act even more strongly with mechanized units because they could be protected from the air,” predicts Masala.

However, it could still be months before the F16 fighter jets are delivered. But time is short: According to US Chief of Staff Mark Milley, the Ukrainian armed forces still have 30 to 45 days of “combat weather” available. Ukraine reiterated that the counteroffensive would continue in the winter. “Cold and wet weather will affect active combat operations, but will not stop them,” HUR chief Budanov said on Sunday (bme with dpa).