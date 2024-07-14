A US House of Representatives spokesman said there would be a “full investigation into today’s tragic events.”

“The American people deserve to know the truth,” the spokesman added. “We will have the Secret Service Director and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear before our committees as quickly as possible.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it had taken over the investigation into the shooting incident at a campaign rally for President Trump, in which he was shot in the right ear.

The attacker was killed, one person was killed and two others were injured in the attack.

The FBI said it “has assumed the role of lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation into the incident involving former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

In a related context, a White House official said that President Joe Biden spoke by phone with President Trump after the latter was shot.

Biden also spoke with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy.

Trump had earlier left the hospital after being taken there with a gunshot wound to his right ear.