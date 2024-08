Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is protected by Secret Service agents after being hit by a bullet during his rally in Butler. | Photo: EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

The United States Secret Service has begun taking extraordinary measures to beef up security for Republican White House candidate and former President Donald Trump following the attempted assassination he suffered during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

One of these measures, as reported by the The New York Times this Thursday (15), was the temporary transfer of members of the protection team of the current US president, Joe Biden, to work in the protection of Trump. The American newspaper states that the reduction of President Biden’s travels, since he gave up reelection, and the escalation of violence against Trump made this transfer possible.

Other measures include the installation of ballistic glass, designed to repel bullets, around Trump during outdoor rallies he holds.

According to the Teamsthe use of ballistic glass to protect candidates is a rare measure and involves logistical challenges, such as transporting the material by military aircraft. The material is generally used to protect presidents and vice presidents while they are still in office.

Trump was the target of an assassination attempt by a gunman in Butler while he was speaking at a rally. Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, shot the former president in the ear, killed one of his supporters and injured two others. The Secret Service took responsibility for the security breach, which also faced the firing of its director, Kimberly Cheatle.