Former U.S. President Donald Trump is rushed off stage by Secret Service after being shot during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. | Photo: David Maxwell/EFE/EPA

Requests for more personnel and equipment for former President Donald Trump’s security detail have been denied by top Secret Service officials. Trump’s team made several requests for additional equipment and personnel in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, but the requests were denied.

According to reports from Washington Post It’s from New York Timesagents tasked with protecting the former president have asked for equipment such as metal detectors and more officers to be able to search attendees at sporting events and other large public gatherings that Trump has attended, and for additional shooters at other outdoor events. The requests have been denied, citing lack of resources and staffing.

A day after the assassination attempt on Trump, U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said allegations that Trump’s Secret Service requests for resources had been denied were “absolutely false.” But on Saturday (20), after the reports, the spokesman acknowledged that Trump’s team’s requests may have been denied.

“The Secret Service has a vast, dynamic and complex mission. Every day we work in a dynamic threat environment to ensure our protected personnel are safe and secure in a variety of events, travel and other challenging environments,” Guglielmi said.

“In some instances where specific specialized Secret Service units or resources have not been provided, the agency has made modifications to ensure the safety of the protected person,” he added. “This may include utilizing state or local partners to provide specialized functions or otherwise identifying alternatives to reduce a protected person’s public exposure,” he explained.

The numerous lapses in Trump’s security were admitted even by the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and facilitated Thomas Matthew Crooks’s actions against the former president. An investigation is expected to determine how the Secret Service handled the Republican candidate’s security.