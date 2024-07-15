The agency’s coordinator for the event said there will be no changes to the measures because of the attack on Donald Trump

The US Secret Service said on Sunday (14.Jul.2024) that it is confident about the security plan developed for the Republican National Convention. The event begins on Monday (15.Jul) and will confirm the official nomination of Donald Trump as the party’s candidate for the November elections.

Speaking to reporters, Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, the Secret Service coordinator for the convention, said the protection program had been in the works for 18 months and would remain in effect. “We are confident […] and ready to start”, stated.

Gibson-Cicchino’s comments came a day after a shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania raised alarms about the event’s security and raised concerns that the Secret Service might review its arrangements.

The coordinator stated that during planning, several scenarios were considered and that security forces will continue “assessing the environment and adapting” security measures as appropriate.

Asked if any changes had been made in the past 24 hours since the attack, Gibson-Cicchino said the Secret Service did not anticipate any. “any changes” in operational security plans.

According to Gibson-Cicchino, the trust comes because the event is already considered an NSSE (acronym in English for National Special Security Event).

The designation establishes the highest level of protection and requires U.S. federal agencies to provide all support to ensure the safety of participants.

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend, including Republican politicians and delegates from all 50 states. The ceremony will also attract media attention, with journalists on site.

“While we cannot discuss the specific means and methods used in our protective operations, our protective methodology for the NSSE is based on a layered approach that includes support from federal, state and local law enforcement and public safety partners.”Gibson-Cicchino said.

In a statement this Sunday (14.Jul), US President Joe Biden said he instructed the head of the Secret Service to review “all security measures” for the Republican National Convention.

Trump’s campaign confirmed that the Republican will be present. A joint statement released on Saturday (July 13) reaffirmed the former president’s determination to continue his campaign.