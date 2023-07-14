Tests did not find DNA or fingerprint evidence to determine who was responsible for bringing the substance to the presidential residence.

The US Secret Service concluded this Thursday (July 13, 2023) the investigation into the cocaine found in the White House in early July. According to the agency, they did not find enough forensic or video evidence to identify the person responsible.

The plastic container of a powdered substance identified as cocaine found in the White House underwent forensic testing and was examined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab, which is experienced in this area. As a result, no fingerprints or usable DNA were detected, US Secret Service officials said.

In announcement released this Thursday (13.jul), the Secret Service said that the results of the tests conducted by the FBI “revealed no latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA for investigative comparisons”. The organization said it received the results on Wednesday (July 12) and that the FBI’s assessment of the substance also confirmed that the substance was indeed cocaine.

Security camera footage was also analysed, but “there was no surveillance video footage that produced investigative leads”, the agency said. Secret Service officials said the investigation “will not be able to single out one person of interest from among the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered”.

“At this time, the Secret Service investigation is closed for lack of physical evidence.”concluded the statement.

The white powder found inside the White House on July 2 was identified by the Fire Department as cocaine. US President Joe Biden was not at his official residence when the substance was found.

The substance was in a locker in the West Wing entrance area. According to authorities, this is the area of ​​the presidential residence where visitors place electronics and other belongings before entering the building for guided tours.