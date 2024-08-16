New Jersey, United States.- The US Secret Service has approved a new plan to allow Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to continue holding outdoor rallies following his assassination attempt in July, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

The agency will use bulletproof glass to protect Trump, as well as other technical security measures not typically provided to presidential candidates, the Washington Post quoted an unnamed Secret Service official as saying.

The former US president survived an assassination attempt on July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Security at that rally has been under scrutiny, and the shooting has raised serious concerns about how the suspect was able to access a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where Trump was speaking.

The Secret Service has declared itself “embarrassed” by the security breach and its chief resigned following the assassination attempt.

One rally-goer was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting. FBI authorities have not yet identified the motive of the suspected shooter, Thomas Crooks, 20, who was shot dead by a Secret Service agent who opened fire.

Following the attack, the Secret Service advised Trump to avoid large outdoor events. Trump later said he would continue holding outdoor rallies and that the Secret Service had “agreed to substantially step up its operation” to protect him.