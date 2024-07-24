Home page politics

From: Alexandra Heidsiek

Press Split

Trump survives, but the career of the Secret Service chief does not. To be on the safe side, he and his team only want to promote his US presidency indoors.

Washington, DC – The Secret Service recommends that the campaign team of Donald Trump after the assassination attempt on the presidential candidate of the republican According to a media report, no more large outdoor rallies will be held. After the gun attack, in which one spectator was killed, two others were wounded and Trump was injured in the ear, the Secret Service informed the Republican’s team of concerns about large outdoor events. This was reported by the Washington Post citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Michigan – indoors. © Evan Vucci/picture alliance/dpa/AP

Trump team wants to hold events only indoors after assassination attempt

For the upcoming events, Trump’s team is looking for indoor venues. However, smaller outdoor events or larger ones in stadiums, where entrances can be better controlled, are also possible, the news portal also reported. NBCNewsAccording to both media outlets, neither the Secret Service nor Trump’s campaign team wanted to comment. The Secret Service is responsible for protecting high-ranking politicians in the USA, including current and former presidents.

A week ago, a gunman opened fire at Trump at an open-air campaign event in the town of Butler in the US state of Pennsylvania. The perpetrator was killed by security forces. In recent days, there have been Strong criticism of the Secret Service’s actions because the shooter was able to get to a roof with a direct view of the stage despite all the security measures. On Tuesday, the head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, finally took action and resigned.

Trump: “I took a bullet for democracy”

“I just heard that she’s leaving and I think she didn’t have much of a choice,” Trump commented on Cheatle’s decision in an interview with NewsmaxHis team had already requested more Secret Service agents before the assassination attempt, but allegedly received none. On his platform Truth Social, Trump wrote shortly after Cheatle’s resignation: “The Biden/Harris-Administration did not protect me adequately. I was forced to take a bullet for democracy. IT WAS AN HONOR TO DO THAT!” (ah with dpa)