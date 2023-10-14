Intelligence service AIVD admits that information about a possible assassination attempt on an Iranian opposition member in the Netherlands should have been shared with the Public Prosecution Service. The Public Prosecution Service could then have decided for itself whether protection of Ahmad Mola Nissi was necessary. Nissi was liquidated in front of his home in The Hague in 2017, probably on behalf of Iran.
Cyril Rosman
