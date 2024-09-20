The acting director of the United States Secret Service, Ronald Rowe Jr., said on Friday (20) that there was “negligence” in the security of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, in which the former president suffered an attack.

“While some members of the advance team were very diligent, there was negligence on the part of others that led to a breach of protocol,” Rowe said, according to CNN and Agence France-Presse, at a press conference in which the findings of a report on the day’s proceedings were discussed.

The director cited mistakes such as “over-reliance on mobile devices,” “resulting in compartmentalization of information,” and line-of-sight issues, which “were recognized but not adequately mitigated.”

“At approximately 6:10 p.m. local time, the Secret Service security office calls the sniper response agent, who reports an individual on the roof of the AGR building. [empresa local]. This vital information was not transmitted over the Secret Service radio network,” said Rowe, who said the agents involved “will be held accountable.”

“This agency has one of the most robust penalty schedules in the entire federal government and those penalties will be administered in accordance with our disciplinary process,” Rowe said.

In July, Trump was shot in the ear during a Pennsylvania rally; a man in the audience was killed. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed at the scene.

Last Sunday (15), the Secret Service detected a man hiding next to the fence of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, when the former president was there.

The man, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was carrying an AK-47 and fled after officers shot him. He was later arrested after a person who saw him flee gave authorities the license plate number of his car.

On Monday, Rowe had said that security around Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence today is not that different from when he was president (2017-2021), but on Friday he explained that the former president’s security protocols continue to be re-evaluated.

“We look at everything, and it doesn’t matter if there’s a critical incident that occurs. So we’re looking at it and re-evaluating it,” the director said.

The Secret Service has been heavily criticized for security lapses during the first assassination attempt on Trump, which led agency director Kimberly Cheatle to resign.

In August, US media reported that several Secret Service members from the Pittsburgh office or Trump’s security team had been reassigned to administrative duties or work from home due to the failures in the former president’s protective operation on July 13.