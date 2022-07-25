NieR: Automata is one of the most beloved games of all time, and with its upcoming release on Nintendo Switch, Yoko Taro’s work has once again jumped onto the main stage. However, what catches the attention of the day is not the port, but a secret that has been discovered five years after its launchand that only one person in the world has found it.

It all started a month ago, when the user known as sadfutago asked on the Reddit of NieR: Automata how your friend can access the Church. Not being clear enough, the community tried to help this person over the past few weeks, thinking it was a known area of ​​the game. Nevertheless, Today a video was published showing us a completely unexplored area in the Copied City section.

Someone randomly posted a video on the Nier Automata subreddit showing they found a secret room in the Copied City. So far no one else has worked out how they managed to make this secret door appear. Literally 1 person on earth has accessed this room and we are uttered mind blown pic.twitter.com/g7W4JxiNDg — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 25, 2022

This video has perplexed the community of NieR: Automata, since this is the first time we see this area. Since its launch in 2017, no one had found this area. Lance McDonald, famous for having found several of the game’s secrets, has pointed out that this is not a modsince the level of detail and complexity is at the level of those seen in the original game.

What does this mean? Nobody knows at the moment. Let’s remember that there are games that reveal their secrets years after their release, and something similar happened with Metal Gear Solid V Not a long time ago. Let’s hope that Yoko Taro manages to offer an explanation as soon as possible. On related topics, here’s how well NieR: Automata runs on Switch.

Editor’s note:

Without a doubt, a great surprise. However, considering that this room doesn’t seem to be related to the NieR story, it’s very likely that this is just another secret, and doesn’t provide anything substantial.

Via: Lance McDonald