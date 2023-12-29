The final of World Cup Germany 2006 It is one of the most remembered in the world, and not for the consecration of Italy for the fourth time in its history, but for the headbutt it gave it Zinedine Zidane to his rival, the central Marco Materazzi.

The best players in the world of the time were on the playing field of the Olympic stadium in Berlin, they stood out Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Andrea Pirlo, Francesco Totti on the side of Italy, and on France, Zinedine Zidane, Lilian Thuran, Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry.

9. The Frenchman Zinedine Zidane. He was world champion in France 1998, being a figure with two goals against Brazil, and runner-up in Germany 2006, in which he is remembered for his headbutt against the Italian Marco Materazzi. See also F1 Videos | Aston Martin AMR22: follow the presentation live

The stars of the German night were Zidane, who opened the scoring in the 7th minute from the penalty kick. Minutes later, Materazzi equalized with a header.

After the tie, the game went to extra time, where the most remembered episode of all the world finals occurred. Zidane got tired of Materazzi's words, turned around and headbutted him in the chest.

The Argentine referee Horacio Helizondo, After several minutes talking with his collaborators, he showed the Frenchman a direct red card, leaving one of the saddest postcards in the history of football, Zidane leaving his last game as a professional near the World Cup.

Germany 2006: This World Cup, which was played on July 9, was won by the Italian team when it faced France. Photo: AFP PHOTO / ARIS MESSINIS and DDP / JOCHEN LUEBKE

Materazzi tells the truth of the event

There were several years of rumors and speculation about what the Italian said to the Frenchman. However, the former Inter Milan player came out to unlock a memory of the world finals and told the whole truth in an interview with Italian Football TV.

“I spoke about his sister, but not about his mother, as I read in some newspapers. He (Zidane) He offered me his shirt, but I told him I preferred his sister.“Marco said.

The blow, its sequence and the expulsion had more impact than the world title itself that Italy won on penalties 5-3, and caused a flood of jokes, memes, parodies, games, montages, animations

The version had already been contrasted years before by Zidane himself, who was encouraged to reveal details of what happened between him and his rival: “I spoke several times with my sister on the phone and I knew that my mother was not well. It had been said that Materazzi insulted my mother, but actually he insulted my sister and she was with my mother“he assured in L'Equipe.

