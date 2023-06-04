The Eurostar, the fast train to London, will not have to be shut down for half a year to a year during the upcoming renovation of Amsterdam CS. The existing terminal can simply remain open, according to a confidential report. NS and Eurostar were strongly in favor of this, but ProRail laid down for it.

The Eurostar will not be able to run for seven to eleven months from June next year, State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Spoor) announced on Friday. The reason is that the existing terminal on platform 15 of Amsterdam Central is already being demolished, while the replacement boarding point that is being built elsewhere at the station will only be ready considerably later.

However, a recent second opinion by Studio Bereikbaar shows that there were also two other variants on the table. In the first variant, Eurostar could simply continue to depart from the current location. This option was strongly favored by Eurostar and NS and, according to the researchers, was difficult, but not impossible. The other option was to divert to Rotterdam Central.

However, ProRail was adamantly against keeping the existing terminal open: according to the rail manager, keeping it open takes ‘all the air out of the existing planning’ around the billion-euro renovation of Amsterdam Central Station. Keeping it open is also not safe, according to ProRail, now that the streams of travelers and construction workers are crossing each other. The location is also difficult to reach for emergency services and lacks good escape routes.

‘Complex, but not unsolvable’

However, the researchers at Studio Bereikbaar are considerably less negative. 'The safety problems with contractors are complex, but do not seem insoluble', they write in the report that was drawn up at the request of the Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management and the parties involved.

However, Eurostar will still not be able to run at certain periods even if it remains open. ‘During large-scale work, an extra shutdown – possibly at several times – is necessary and negotiable.’

Eurostar and NS, both the station branch and NS International, are also strongly in favour. “Option A (keep open, red) is the only realistic option,” says NS Stations. If necessary, the renovation should be postponed. Eurostar calls continuing to depart from the existing terminal ‘the only realistic option for an attractive – for the traveler – and business-like service.’

Nevertheless, ProRail eventually got its way. Top man John Voppen managed to convince State Secretary Heijnen (Spoor) in a conversation on Friday, after which the cabinet immediately took the plunge. The option chosen is for the Eurostar terminal to move to the Amstelpassage, under platform 5. The fast train will therefore not be able to run for more than six months to less than a year.

‘Choose from three particularly bad variants’

Remarkably enough, ProRail eventually also got NS on board. The railroads changed their previous preference at the last minute. “This was a joint decision,” said a spokesman. NS does not want to say much more about it. “It was choosing from three very bad variants.”

The latter is obvious, because the currently chosen variant also has numerous drawbacks and uncertainties. For example, the report shows that it is unclear whether the Amstelpassage offers sufficient space for the Marechaussee and the British UK Border Force. Furthermore, there are no elevators and escalators, which makes the place very unattractive for travelers.

Disabled travelers – the elderly and disabled – will soon not be able to use the replacement terminal and will have to board in Rotterdam. Eurostar even says it fears a claim.

All in all, the last word will not yet be said about the shutdown of the Eurostar. It will most likely be discussed in the weekly question hour in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. A debate with State Secretary Heijnen will follow on Thursday.

On Monday, Eurostar top woman Gwendoline Cazenave will be in the Netherlands for consultations with ProRail, NS and the Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management. Eurostar does not want to anticipate that conversation, but says that the Dutch market is ‘very important to us’. “We now have four trains running every day, all of which are full. We would like to expand our timetable with a fifth train,” says a spokesperson.

Rover is very critical

Traveler interest club Rover is very critical of the state of affairs. “We do not understand that people are only now discovering that the Eurostar is being hit so hard by the renovation of Amsterdam CS,” says director Freek Bos. “When the renovation plans became known years ago, we said: think carefully about what this means for the Eurostar. It would be all right, State Secretary Heijnen promised last year. Not so.”

In a response, ProRail once again emphasizes the impossibility of keeping open. “The space in which the current terminal is located is on the upcoming construction site,” says spokesperson Jeroen Wienen. “This space is needed during the renovation. We cannot guarantee the safety of travelers and staff at this location. We therefore have no option to keep the terminal in its current location for longer.”

It was also possible to divert to Rotterdam Central Station In addition to the two 'Amsterdam variants', there was also the option to have Eurostar depart from Rotterdam. According to the research report, this is even the optimal variant from a renovation perspective. It makes the renovation of Amsterdam CS significantly easier. For that reason, ProRail was in favor of this. However, this does not apply to Eurostar: the carrier calls diverting to Rotterdam 'commercially unfeasible'. The current boarding point at Rotterdam Central Station only offers space for 160 passengers to board the train. That number should go to more than 400 travelers. Theoretically, this is not impossible, but it would mean that there may be less space at Rotterdam Central Station for regular domestic trains. There are other arguments against Rotterdam from the British side. Travelers from the UK want to go to Amsterdam in particular. NS International therefore calls the Maasstad undesirable as a Eurostar boarding point: "Both from the current market share and orientation of travelers, but also strategically for the long term in competition with air traffic." However, NS's station leg is significantly less negative.

