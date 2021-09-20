fromLuisa wake-up eater conclude

There could be many coalition options after the general election. The Union probably has a concrete plan to prevent an SPD government.

Kassel – The tension rises in the race for the Chancellery at the Bundestag election 2021. Currently, the SPD candidate Olaf Scholz is clearly ahead, which many CDU politicians are unlikely to like. In addition, according to Focus-Online information, a secret plan of the Union leaked that is supposed to cost Scholz the office and Armin Laschet as Chancellor.

According to Focus, the CDU wants to prevent a Chancellor Scholz even if he has already collected the most votes. A Jamaica coalition with the Greens and the FDP should do just that.

According to Focus, the CDU wants to prevent a Chancellor Scholz and even has a plan for it. (Archive image) © Frank Hoermann / Sven Simon / Imago Images

Secret plan for the federal election: CDU wants to satisfy the Greens with the office of Federal President

In order to make a coalition palatable to the Greens, they should be satisfied with the office of the Federal President. The reason: The party is supposedly more inclined towards an alliance with the Social Democrats. Katrin Göring-Eckardt is considered a possible candidate for the office of Federal President. According to the report, the FDP would also be ready to support the Green politician.

The new Federal President will be elected on February 22, 2022. Incumbent Frank Walter Steinmeier (SPD) would like to continue according to his own statement. Like any other candidate, Steinmeier needs the support of several parties for this.

Even before the 2019 European elections, the YouTuber Rezo with his video “The Destruction of the CDU”* caused quite a stir on YouTube. He will also speak out in the political discourse for the 2021 federal election. Health Minister has also attended a federal election event Jens Spahn (CDU) a heated debate with anti-corona vaccination opponents delivered. (Luisa Weckesser) * hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

